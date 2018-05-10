The Garden Club of Cape May Flower Show
Get all the inspiration you need for this year’s garden during the Garden Club of Cape May’s annual Flower Show, taking place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Cape May Convention Hall.
This year’s theme is “Victorian Poetry in Bloom” and will include artistic designs related to the theme, horticultural exhibits, refreshments, local vendors, speakers and raffle baskets. Admission is just $2.
Cape May Convention Hall is at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Sip into Spring Festival at the Emlen Physick Estate
The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) is hosting a new festival for 2018 to welcome the arrival of the warmer season — the Sip into Spring Festival, taking place at the Emlen Physick Estate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12.
The grounds of the Physick Estate will house an outdoor marketplace, featuring vendors and crafters to browse, gardening and nature activities and demonstrations, live music, food, wine, beer, and more.
Sample tasty dishes from the day’s food vendors, including Seaside Cheese, Empanada Mama, Crespella and Matt's BBQ. While shopping, sip on a drink from Nauti Spirits, Cape May Brewery, Cape May Winery, Hawk Haven Winery or Cold Spring Brewery, offering spirits, wine and craft beers. Live music for the day will be performed by Harmony Road, and there will be plenty of demonstrations and exhibits to check out: a plant sale by Cape May County Technical High School, a beehive demonstration by Busy Bees, a recycling demonstration and more.
Admission is free, but there are two special events that require tickets. Learn how to slice, dice and carve fruits and vegetables into cool shapes with master chef Joseph Poon during Slicing & Dicing: Watermelons and More. The class will be held at 12:45 p.m. inside the Carriage House Cafe & Tearoom. Poon has appeared on the Food Network along with local and national television shows. Tickets are $20 and reservations are suggested.
The second workshop for the day is Stylish Succulents for Your Home Garden, in which guests to the estate will make their own succulent teacup inside the Carriage House. Times are 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 and reservations are recommended.
For more information on the day’s events, go to CapeMayMac.org.
West Cape May boroughwide yard sale
Who doesn’t like to find the perfect item at bargain prices? And with spring cleaning here, you’re bound to find some cool treasures. Join the town of West Cape May for their borough-wide yard sale Saturday, May 12. The 11th annual event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission and will be held rain or shine. A master list of all participating locations will be listed at WestCapeMay.us. For more information, call 609-884-1005.
Murder Mystery Weekend in Wildwood
Don your detective cap and grab your handy notebook for Wildwood’s Murder Mystery Weekend, taking place throughout the town Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19.
Murder and intrigue await you and your team of detectives during the second annual event, taking place at various locations throughout Wildwood. This year's mystery is "Death at the USO Dance.” The weekend includes a welcome party and old-fashion drive-in movie Friday night, Saturday morning breakfast at select locations, a Boardwalk scavenger hunt Saturday afternoon and a three-course dinner at select restaurants Saturday night, and ends with the Murder Mystery Show, sock hop and dessert party Saturday evening.
Over the course of the weekend, VIP discounts will be available at local businesses. Tickets for the weekend’s events are $130. For more information, call 609-729-4000 or go to Wildwoods.com.
Wildwood spring Boardwalk Classic Car Show
While in town for Mother’s Day weekend, stop by the Wildwood Boardwalk for the Spring Boardwalk Classic Car Show on Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12.
On the Boardwalk 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday or Saturday, peruse the display of antique cars. The show features cars at least 10 years of age or older in multiple makes and models.
For more information, call 609-522-3644 or go to WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.
—Jacklyn McQuarrie