East Lynne Theater Company performances
East Lynne Theater Company is performing “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” featuring the music of the late Broadway songwriter Dorothy Fields, 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 21.
The musical revue features a cast of four who will perform classic songs written by Fields. The show is produced by Charles Gilbert, musical director and accompanist, and Gayle Stahlhuth, director.
Fields wrote lyrics for more than 400 songs and worked on 15 Broadway musicals. In her almost 50-year career, she also worked on nearly 30 Hollywood films and is known for songs such as "I Can't Give You Anything but Love" and "On the Sunny Side of the Street."
East Lynne Theater Company is at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. Tickets range from $20 to $35. There will be no show Wednesday, July 4, and there will be an added performance on Sunday, July 8. Call 609-884-5898 or see EastLynneTheater.org.
West Cape May Fine Crafts Fair and Marketplace
The Greater Cape May Historical Society is hosting its annual Fine Crafts Fair and Market Place on Saturday, June 16.
The fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside Wilbraham Park, will include more than 20 vendors with a variety of items to browse, including antiques, collectibles, various handmade items, art, food, local honey and more. The Historical Society will also have a table set up with white elephant gifts.
Wilbraham Park is on Perry Street in West Cape May. The rain date for the event is Sunday, June 17. For more information, call 609-884-2555 or go to CapeMay.com.
Military Timeline Weekend at Cold Spring Village
You’ll feel as if you’re observing military conflicts of the past first-hand during Historic Cold Spring Village’s Military Timeline Weekend on Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17.
With re-enactments all weekend long, guests to the village will mingle with living history groups as they demonstrate the battles of the past from the Civil War and World War II eras. Learn about weapons and war tactics of the British army during the Victorian time period, and check out weapons displays and demonstrations while visiting the encampments.
The event will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission will be $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Historic Cold Spring Village is at 720 Route 9, Cape May. Call 609-898-2300 or see HCSV.org.
Strawberry festival at St. Mary’s
Find your fill of strawberry treats during St. Mary's Episcopal Church’s Strawberry Festival, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 17.
Stop by and purchase delicious desserts, made by the church’s members and featuring strawberry goodies in all shapes and sizes — cakes, muffins, pies, shortcake, tarts, cobblers, cheesecakes and more.
Ice cream will be available along with live music to “sweeten” the atmosphere. Admission is free but donations are welcome. The dessert event will take place inside the parish hall, 9425 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. Call 609-368-5922 or see StMarysStoneHarbor.org for more information.
National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood
Wildwood continues its annual tradition of welcoming young marbles players from across the country to its shores for the National Marbles Tournament on Monday, June 18, through Thursday, June 21, at Ringer Stadium.
Held for more than 90 years, the event features marbles players, or “mibsters,” ages 8 to 14 gathering on the beach to play more than 1,200 games of marbles over the course of four days. Players were selected from their local tournaments to compete for the title of King or Queen of marbles. Winners will receive national honors, scholarships, prizes and awards.
Events will be held 8 a.m. to noon daily. Ringer Stadium is at Wildwood Avenue and the beach. Admission is free for spectators. For more info, call 304-337-2764 or see NationalMarblesTournament.org.