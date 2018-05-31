Stone Harbor house tour
Tour six beautiful homes in the seaside town of Stone Harbor during the city’s 32nd annual House Tour.
Hosted by the Garden Club of Stone Harbor, the event will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2. The self-guided tour features a mixture of both historic and newer homes, with decoration and designs to inspire you in your own remodeling plans.
Upon registering, participants will receive a brochure with directions for the tour and descriptions for each home. The event sold out last year, so the Garden Club encourages attendees to register in advance.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the following locations:
Stone Harbor Chamber, 212 96th St.; Diller and Fisher Realtors, 9614 Third Ave.; Mimi’s – Suncatcher Surf Shop, 9425 Second Ave.; and Moon Struck Gallery, 227 96th St.
In addition to the six homes, the tour includes a stop at The Garden of Kindness, created by the students at Stone Harbor Elementary School. Light refreshments will be served.
Proceeds benefit town beautification projects in Stone Harbor. For more information, call 609-313-2460.
JDRF Wildwood One Walk to Cure Diabetes
Walk to raise awareness and support for those affected by type-1 diabetes during Wildwood’s JDRF One Walk Saturday, June 2.
Formerly the JDRF Wildwood Walk to Cure Diabetes, the annual event is held to raise support for research for the millions affected by the disease. The day begins with check-in at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. The three-mile walk will take place on the Wildwoods Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventure Pier, located at Spencer Avenue and the Boardwalk and will be held rain or shine.
Participants will raise funds for the organization through donations. For more information, call 856-429-1101 or go to Walk.JDRF.org/Wildwood.
Downtown Wildwood Farmer's Market
Check out Wildwood's weekly farmers market, taking place Saturdays through Labor Day weekend and offering fresh goodies of all kinds.
From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the market, located at Byrne Plaza at Oak and Pacific avenues, will have farm-fresh fruits, veggies, plants, flowers, homemade baked goods, wine, honey and more for purchase. Live music will fill the air from 9 to 11 a.m., and there will be strolling kids' entertainers and a live broadast from 98.7 The Coast.
Free parking is available. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.
Cape May Restaurant Week
Sample dishes from some of Cape May’s finest restaurants during the city’s annual Restaurant Week, taking place Sunday, June 3, through Sunday, June 10.
For $35, dinner guests can select an appetizer, entree and dessert from participating restaurants. Visit any participating eatery and select items from their fixed-price menu. Locations will offer at least three appetizers, four entrees, and three dessert options to choose from.
The event is presented by Cape Publishing and sponsored by CapeMay.com and Cape May Magazine. Reservations are suggested. Some of the participating restaurants are 5 West Pub, Aleathea’s, Blue Pig Tavern, The Ebbitt Room and George’s Place.
For more information, call 609-898-4500 or go to CMRestaurantWeek.com.