The Historic Tuckahoe Train Station will be the site for the second Transportation Heritage Festival to be held April 28. The theme for this year’s event is "Railroads and the Military” and the festival will feature train rides, military vehicles, historic buses, cars and a special motorcar train ride. The family-friendly festival will also have a 1950s-era Pennsylvania Railroad military display train, a scale live steam train, vendors, a model train layout, historic motorcars and more.
The festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., presented by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and the United Railroad Historical Society of NJ through the generous support of Cape May Seashore Lines. The proceeds will help the two historical societies continue their efforts to preserve the rich history of New Jersey for generations to come.
Tickets for the festival are $10 per person or $25 per family and include access to everything, including the train ride. You can upgrade your train ride seating to first class and ride in a lounge car for $5 more.
Tickets can be purchased in advance with your credit card by visiting urhs.org or on the day of the festival at the main entrance. There are limited tickets available and are sure to sell fast, so purchase soon.
The station is at 31 Mill Road in Tuckahoe and will serve as the gathering point for the hourly train rides. The first train departs at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 3:30 p.m. Seating on the train will be on a first-come, first-served basis, except in first class, which can be reserved.
For more information about the festival or to order tickets see urhs.org.