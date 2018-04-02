Four Ocean City High School football players recently committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Jimmy Rice will play football at NCAA Division II Southern Connecticut State University. Rice, a defensive lineman, was a 2017 second-team Press All-Star
Bobby Shallcross will play football at D-III Widener University, Harry Pfeifle at D-III Fairleigh Dickinson University and Issac Robertson at D-III Susquehanna University.
Pfeifle, who played quarterback for the Red Raiders, was a second-team Press All-Star, while Robertson was an honorable mention Press All-Star in the fall.
They all signed a National Letter of Intent on March 27 at the high school.