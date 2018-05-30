The Brigantine Lions Club will hold its annual wine-tasting reception and fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The event is $40 and open to the public. It will be held at 524 West Shore Drive, and will include wines from around the world paired with a wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres.
Call 609-848-4478 or 609-266-5901 to reserve tickets. Proceeds from this event will go toward assisting the blind and visually impaired through Lions Clubs International's Seeing Eye Institute for the training of service dogs, the John Young Blind Center, the Brigantine True Spirit Coalition and many other Lions Clubs' charities.