The Federal Aviation Administration’s Next Gen office, a nationwide program to modernize the national air transportation system, presented Galloway Township resident Jocilyn Rudisill with the Rising Star Award for 2017.
Rudisill accepted the award at a ceremony at the William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township on Feb. 20. Rudisill, 25, is a civil engineer. She was hired by the FAA in July 2015.
She graduated fourth in her class from Absegami High School in 2011. She also played varsity softball and field hockey for the Braves. She is a 2015 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was a Dean’s List student while earning a civil engineering degree from RPI, where she also played varsity softball.
While working full-time for the FAA, Rudisill is pursuing her master's degree in civil engineering at Rowan University.