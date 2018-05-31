GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District celebrated the work of the Media & Film students of Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest High School on Thursday, May 24.
The fourth annual Eggies Media & Film Awards Night was held in the Absegami Performing Arts Center. Awards in categories including Best Public Service Announcement, School Spirit, Commercial, News Package and Instructional Video.
Winners were chosen by professionals in the fields of video production and news broadcasting. Winners in film categories such as Best Horror Film, Film Director, Actor, Original Score and more were also announced.
Of more than 40 Eggies handed out that night, Absegami High School walked away with the Best in Show award for winning a majority of Eggies. Most of the categories were presented by the students of all three schools.
More than 200 students and parents were present for the event. Next year the Eggies award ceremony will be held at Cedar Creek High School.
This year the collaboration of the district Media & Film programs has opened the doors for a county Eggies in which any high school in the area can enter work in the 26 categories.
Although there were more than 57 entrees from surrounding high schools, they weren't enough to supply each category with enough nominees. Five film and three media categories will be sent out to be judged by professionals in the area of the content. Next year the instructors hope to have enough entries for more categories in media and film to hold the event at Absegami High School.
“It was wonderful to see the students who focus in our field of interest come together under one roof and showcase their accomplishments. We hope that the students learn not only the skills we teach in the classroom but also that this event is not solely a competition but also meant to build character and connections. I was extremely proud of my students for their work,” said Michael Piotrowski, Absegami media arts instructor.
Among the winners were Absegami seniors Gianna Malgieri and Jimmy Rodweller.
“Eggie Awards Night is my favorite night of the entire school year. Myself and many others work all year long to prepare for this night. I was fortunate enough to take home three awards, and I loved seeing what other students across all three schools have created. The creativity and the diversity in style and skills is incredible, and I’m blessed to be apart of such a rewarding program. After four years of taking media (classes), I’m very sad this will be the last Eggie Night that I’ll be involved with,” Malgieri said.
“Two years ago I made the best decision of my life when I decided to join the Media Program at Absegami. Ever since then I have decided that I want to pursue a career in play-by-play commentary. The studio at Absegami is every media student’s home away from home, and without that, I wouldn’t have been able to find myself. Last year I went home empty-handed in the Eggies, but Mr. Piotrowski has helped me blossom into a talented media student which led me to earning two Eggies this year,” Rodweller said.