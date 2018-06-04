Absegami High School sophomore, Moise Dembele, was recently admitted to attend the New York University – College Access Leadership Institute this summer. Moise competed against hundreds of talented student leaders for admission to this program. The NYU CALI program will expose students to the college application process and prepare them to serve as College Access Ambassadors in their high school. Students will live on the NYU campus and participate in various college readiness workshops, SAT test preparation, college essay writing, and more. Additionally, they will be given an opportunity to take part in a community service project in New York City. All NYU CALI participants will receive a scholarship that covers all program costs, including housing and meals. At the completion of the program, student participants will be certified as College Access Ambassadors so they may share their knowledge with their high school peers.