Cedar Creek High School team won the 2018 N.J. Consumer Bowl. Shown, from left: Math Club adviser John Gazo, senior Nicholas Klapatch, junior Saad Ayub, senior Samantha Brandt, junior Allyson Schlee and Melanie Hazim, outreach director for the state Division of Consumer Affairs and Consumer Bowl moderator.

 Julie Hazard / submitted

Cedar Creek High School won the 2018 N.J. Consumer Bowl Southern Regional Title on Wednesday, April 11, at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel. Representing Atlantic County, Cedar Creek defeated the winning schools from Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. The winning team includes seniors Samantha Brandt and Nicholas Klapatch, and juniors Allyson Schlee and Saad Ayub. The Cedar Creek team is advised by math teacher John Gazo. Cedar Creek will compete for the state title in Trenton on Friday, May 18.

