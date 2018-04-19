Cedar Creek High School won the 2018 N.J. Consumer Bowl Southern Regional Title on Wednesday, April 11, at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel. Representing Atlantic County, Cedar Creek defeated the winning schools from Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. The winning team includes seniors Samantha Brandt and Nicholas Klapatch, and juniors Allyson Schlee and Saad Ayub. The Cedar Creek team is advised by math teacher John Gazo. Cedar Creek will compete for the state title in Trenton on Friday, May 18.