Many of us are eager to enjoy the cost savings and opportunity to utilize clean, renewable solar energy. However, for many reasons we cannot put photovoltaic solar panels on our roofs or yards; possibly due to tree shading, roof orientation or condition, apartment or condo restrictions, investment capital, return on investment payback time, possibility of relocation, maintenance, etc.
Well, community and subscription solar may be solutions, if offered, for people with many of these concerns or realities. The idea is for folks to either buy into or lease from a large solar array built within their community by a utility company or solar farm developer.
It is the same as having a purchase or lease deal on your own roof or yard, but with proper orientation, open conditions, maintenance and efficiency of scale. You can buy or lease as little as you can afford or up to your full average usage, and in some cases, slightly more. You may be able to purchase a set number of solar panels to achieve this, or buy into a certain output from the total solar array. There is also the opt out or sell feature should your circumstances change.
Community solar differs slightly from subscription solar. Community solar is a whole town or other local group of (hopefully) co-operative participants joining together, as owners, to have an array built, as an SPE or Special Purpose Entity. They take on more risk and responsibilities but potentially get more of the benefits and credits.
This can get really complicated if tax credits can’t be fully utilized, or more restrictive to enter into the group if a resident or business does not have a minimum amount of capital to invest or perhaps has a less than acceptable credit rating, as determined by the ownership group.
By contrast, in subscription solar, a utility or third party developer owns and manages the project.The incentives for them to build and run this are the tax credits and the accumulation of SRECs (Solar Renewable Energy Credits). Subscription solar would allow easier and less potentially restrictive participation. It would be similar to signing up with a third-party renewable energy provider, but instead of paying more for supporting renewable energy there would be lower electric bills.
Of course, there are many other places where solar arrays should be built; business/industrial sites, school and government complexes, etc. where the electricity is to be used on site. However, for whatever reason that they can’t manage such an operation, they too should be able to buy into community or subscription solar arrangements.
There are many open sites to consider within most community borders and even that can be somewhat flexible if towns combine services. Such sites would include closed landfills, brownfields (approved former industrial or toxic sites), gravel pits, parking lots, right of ways, edges of sports complexes, farms, etc.
The power transmission company, in our case Atlantic City Electric, would need to open the connections to the grid, for power to flow back and forth through what is known as net-metering (charge or credit for energy).
As we move toward a more local and sustainable energy economy with solar, wind, tidal, renewable methane and bio-fuels, energy stabilizing and storage methods, and many more technologies on the horizon; community or subscription solar would allow more of us to help in the transition from fossil fuels. Urge your local government and electricity transmission utility officials to consider the options of community and subscription solar.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.