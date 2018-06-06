Never mind the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, there is another “British Invasion” that we need to discuss ! I’m referring to English ivy, which came over to America long before the Fab Four!
Since about 1727, English settlers brought bits of their homeland lifestyle with them; the English garden, the expansive lawn in place of trees and English ivy. What could be more iconic and picturesque than the ivy-covered mansions and grounds, the Ivy League Universities, right? Tradition!
Well, it turns out that English Ivy is a highly invasive “bad actor” in the plant world. It is renowned as ground cover and famous for its climbing abilities. It does this by covering over everything in its path, horizontally and vertically, trapping moisture and keeping other plants from photosynthesizing until they die off. Through its climbing ability on trees, the trapping of moisture degrades and rots the bark, shades leaves from making energy and adds weight, thus putting all trees it grows on in danger of dying and falling over, perhaps catastrophically.
Its tremendous climbing ability and stability in maintaining dominance over other ground plants is in its root-like growths with an adhesive agent that firmly grips on and into plants, bark, wood, masonry — whatever. These root structures can even find their way into cracks and crevices, causing structural damage outside and inside a building. English ivy, technically a climbing shrub, fits the criteria of a parasitic species, as it is using the structure of something else to be able to outcompete other species and potentially destroy its host for its own survival.
While English ivy can provide some cover for birds, its berries are somewhat toxic and non-nutritious, just attractive enough to ensure the seeds inside will be spread around to infect other areas. Same with mammals. They can survive the toxin but will also disperse the seeds. There is a bit more toxin in the leaves, so they are largely left alone by mammals.
Getting rid of English Ivy is a neighborly thing to do. You can apply this rationale to other invasives, such as wisteria, oriental bittersweet, Japanese honeysuckle and multiflora rose, once you become aware of these bad actors that may be sending seeds and root runners inadvertently around your neighborhood!
Getting rid of English Ivy also helps your native trees to provide their ecological services. Trees perform valuable, quantifiable services for our environment; native trees in particular provide nuts, seed, berries, fruits, leaves and nectar that best match up with the needs of native insects, birds, butterflies and other wildlife. A tree covered with English ivy cannot reach its potential and will be in continual decline as the pest plant advances.
Once you have successfully dug up or cut out and removed English Ivy, being careful not to mistake it for poison ivy, you can plan to use some native alternatives. Allegheny spurge will give beneficial services and “play well with others” as a ground cover. Other great choices of ground cover, for this side of the Atlantic Ocean, are violets, green-and-gold, wild ginger, foam flower, woodland sedum, pussytoes, golden ragwort, barren strawberries etc. If you are looking to replace your English ivy with a vine, Virginia creeper or coral honeysuckle are good alternatives.
Please check out the New Jersey Native Plant Society at npsnj.org for more information links and for dates of upcoming meetings of our local Southeast Chapter. The NJNPS is a great source of information for problems such as English ivy.
Let’s stay friends with the wonderful English folks across the water; it can still be fun to listen to the Beatles while pulling out and replacing invasive plants like English ivy!
