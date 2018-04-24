They don’t run to greet you when you come home, fetch the paper, chase away prowlers or react very well to simple commands. Still, they are worthy of consideration as man's best friends.
If you want a quiet pet, discreet yet entertaining, and one that will help around the house, consider earthworms — the titans of topsoil!
These little tube dudes have been called the “intestines of the earth” for good reason. All of the material that passes through the length of the worm has gone on to become more refined, enriched and a greater asset to the community. Just by the persistent action of the sandy gullet and some enzymatic potion, this humus Hercules does the kind of work we should all envy.
The composting process almost always invites a healthy population of worms that will migrate up, down or under the pile to find their thermal comfy zone. As part of your takings from your finished compost, transport some worms safely into areas where you suspect their services are needed.
Earthworms can transform those relatively gravelly, hard-packed or sandy areas with perhaps some organic material on top into more productive soil. You can gather, subdivide and relocate these nomads of the night as long as you are considerate of their feelings. They don’t like the light, don’t drink to excess and can’t find protective clothing in their size. Therefore, release them on surfaces at night so they can get into the ground before birds and other critters spoil their gig. They can’t perform miracles in pure sand, mud puddles or poisoned soil. Have a little respect for the subterranean superheroes!
In the home, worm farming is more feasible than ever with worm composters available to process waste safely, indoors, all year ‘round. Aeration is built in and all you need to do is put in some paper bedding and some garbage, add a little soil and water as needed, recite some poetry or sing to them daily and you’ve got some renewable friends for fishing, soil amendment or companionship. You’ll be sub-dividing, horse trading, breeding, grooming and otherwise extolling the virtues of the garden gladiators to anyone who will listen.
So why don’t you see what these mulch munchers can do for your lawn and garden? Just don’t kill them with harsh chemicals in your yard; these wiggling wizards can only stand so much. Or then, maybe you haven’t heard the legend: “The Revenge of the Jersey Dirt Devil!!"