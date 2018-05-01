EGG HARBOR CITY — Following questioning from members of the public, the Egg Harbor City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance at its Thursday, April 26 meeting to impose a quarterly surcharge to sewer service customers.
The fee, effective the third and fourth quarters this year, will be $32.50 for those with ¾ and one- inch lines and $65 for those with 1.5 to 4-inch lines. It is expected that the surcharge will continue next year.
During recent discussions, $50,000 had been allocated in this year’s budget to offset a deficit in the city’s utility collections. The surcharges are expected to raise about $80,000 meaning that the $50,000 expense will not be needed in the city’s 2018 budget.
“It makes more sense to charge it to utility customers rather than all taxpayers including those who do not use the services,” Council President Pro Tempore Stefania Kuehner said.
“Even houses that are now owned by banks will have to pay the fee,” Councilman Angelo Lello said.
Council also voted to amend its original budget to reflect that change as well as a couple of additional changes. There is an increase in the amount of surplus being used as well as additional revenue from an increase in vacant property registrations.
There will be a public hearing on the amendment at the May 10 meeting followed by a final vote on the 2018 city budget.