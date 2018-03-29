GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township’s Green Market, featuring fresh local produce, seafood, desserts, food, flowers, kid’s activities and crafters, is back with new hours and more vendors, according to a news release.
The Galloway Green Market will be held on Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the municipal complex and will run for an early summer session in June, then again for a late summer session from Aug. 16 through Sept. 13.
“We have some wonderful new vendors to complement our returning businesses from last year,” Go Green Galloway Chairwoman Mary Crawford said in the release. “In addition to produce and food, this year’s Green Market will also feature select crafters that will change weekly so there is always something new to browse.”
In addition, each week will feature a new theme with unique activities and giveaways.
To volunteer or for more information, email gallowaygreenfest@gmail.com and vendor applications can be found at www.GoGreenGalloway.org/GreenMarket. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages, GallowayGreenMarket.