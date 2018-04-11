GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. read two proclamations at the Township Council meeting Tuesday night, marking the dates for Arbor Day and National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
Coppola presented the April 27 Arbor Day proclamation to Melanie Lynch, chief sustainability officer and co-chair of Go Green Galloway.
Another proclamation, naming April 8 through April 14 National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, was presented to two township dispatchers, Ian Capp and Katie Lawrence.
“When you pick up the phone and call 911 and there’s an emergency, obviously we have trained professionals like our police department, our fire department, paramedics to respond, but these people are the conduit to that,” Coppola said.
“I can’t tell you how stressful their job is and how appreciative our entire community is of what you guys do in your office,” he added.