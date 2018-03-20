GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The school board accepted two employee retirements, resignations and hires at its meeting on Monday night.
Marilyn A. Moore, Supervisor of Guidance, Health Services, Child Care and Community Services will retire Aug. 2. Moore worked in the district for 29 years.
Donna North, a teacher at Smithville Elementary School, will retire June 30. North has worked in the district for 25 years.
In addition, the board accepted the resignations of Megan Schenauer, a teacher at the middle school, effective June 30, as well as Giedrius Karavackas, a classroom assistant at Reeds Road School, effective March 13.
The board approved the hire of Willard Milby as a part-time clerk of the works for the district for the 2017-2018 school year, effective March 19. He will make $35 per hour for up 25 hours per week.
Sylvia McFadden Dockens was hired as a part-time custodian at the middle school for the 2017-2018 school year, effective March 5. She will make $21,798.75, prorated.