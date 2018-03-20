GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Board of Education recognized two of the township’s middle school sports teams Monday night for winning titles this season.
The wrestling and boys basketball teams were given certificates of achievement and recognized by Principal Paula Junker, Superintendent Dr. Annette Giaquinto and Richard Dase, vice president of the board.
“This is why we’re here, to recognize out students for their wonderful accomplishments,” Giaquinto said before introducing Dave Martin and John O’Kane, the coaches for the wrestling team, who named Atlantic Cape Cumberland League Champions.
”I couldn’t be any prouder of this team,” Martin said. “This year, coming in, we had a lot of people that doubted us, said that we lost most of our talented wrestlers and stuff like that…But yet you guys came out and worked very hard both in the classroom and on the mat throughout the year.”
It’s the fourth year in a row that the team has earned the title, Martin said, before thanking the parents for their dedication to the team.
“We’re getting a little bit spoiled here,” O’Kane said. “I don’t want people to think that this just like a given thing that we’re going to win this every year. These guys work really, really hard.”
The basketball team, led by Coach Matthew Tatur, were also recognized for winning the Atlantic Cape Division 1 Boys Basketball Championship.
”I want to thank the guys for their commitment,” Tatur said. “We practiced every day until 4:15. There were times where I tried to push and say, hey, do you guys want to get out of here, and they’re like, no, let’s keep going. And we kept going.”