GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students from the middle school, Arthur Rann and Smithville elementary schools were recognized at the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night for their musical skills.
The students recognized had auditioned and been selected to perform in the All South Jersey Junior High Honors Band and the All South Jersey Elementary Honors Band.
Board President Suzette M. Carmen, Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto, Patrick O’Keefe, Smithville Band Director, along with other administrators, shook hands with each student and presented them with a certificate of achievement.
”We would like to thank all of the parents and guardians and certainly all of the teachers who work directly with these students as well as the administrators who support them,” Giaquinto said. “We are very proud of our music programs.”
In other business, the school board accepted a letter of intent to retire from Kandi Hayden, who is a guidance counselor at Reeds Road Elementary School, effective June 30. Hayden worked in the district for 25 years.