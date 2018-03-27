GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For the fourth year in a row, homeowners will see a tax rate reduction under the township's $27.7 million budget.
“This is exciting,” Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said. “Considering where we came from, to be adopting this budget tonight.”
Under the budget unanimously adopted by the Township Council at their meeting Tuesday, homeowners with property assessed at $150,000 will see their municipal taxes drop by $35.85 from 2017.
“This is the result of not months, but years, an ongoing long-term financial plan for this municipality,” Coppola added. “We’ve utilized sound business principles and applied them to the operation of this township and what you see here tonight is the result of that.”
The budget is supported by a $16.65 million tax levy and the municipal tax rate will be 61.8 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 64.2 the year before.
“Tonight’s budget has a tax decrease of 2.4 cents,” Leon Costello, township auditor, said. “It provides for all your programs, nothing has been cut, there’s no one-time revenues, there’s no gimmicks in it. You’re leaving yourself better off than you were at the end of last year with this budget.”
Included in the budget is the hiring of a police officer, accelerating paying down debt, saving for future tax appeal losses and paying for capital items, like buildings, equipment and vehicles, technology and storm water improvements.
In other business, the governing body approved a resolution that awards a $134,482 contract to Command Company Inc. for Pomona Pond and Summerwood Place drainage improvements.
“There’s one drainage basin known as Pomona Pond,” Township Manager Chris Johansen said after the meeting. “We’re going to clear out all the sediment that occurs which doesn’t allow water to drain properly.”
“Summerwood is a place that has very little drainage to begin with, so we’re going to put in a new drainage system there,” he added.