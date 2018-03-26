GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents will see a increase in the K-8th grade portion of their school tax bill if the $64 million budget proposed at the school board meeting Monday night is adopted.
For a home assessed at $200,000, residents could have a $44.57 increase in their school tax bill, according to a preliminary budget presentation given by Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto and Joy N. Nixon, business administrator. The local school tax rate would increase from 1.180 to 1.203, increasing the levy by 1.5 percent.
“We believe we can continue to provide a quality education, continue to have great class size, maintain our programs and services and add some critical things for safety at the 1.5 level,” Giaquinto said.
Residents would be responsible for $32,689,589 through the local tax levy, an increase of $481,141 from last year and the budget will have to be reduced by $2.29 million from what was submitted.
The reductions proposed includes adjustments to health benefits, liability insurance and workers compensation, transportation and unemployment based on educated projections, prioritizing facilities projects, reductions in instructional and non-instructional supply accounts, only replacing one of the two retiring elementary school teachers and decreasing certain categories of substitutes, among other reductions.
Added to the budget is one full-time occupational therapist, which will replace two part-time certified occupational therapy assistants in addition to a full-time licensed mental health specialist and increasing the number of school resource officers.
The presentation also outlined the $600,221 increase in state aid being received, as well as a $1.7 million increase in ratables.
While ratables have increased for next year’s budget, they have not remade the ground that they lost in the past.
“Since 2010, ratables have continued to decrease up until the current year,” Nixon said. “We are currently at about $2.7 billion. Over the past eight years, it has decreased a billion dollars.”
After the presentation, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget.
Monday night’s was the third preliminary budget presentation, with the first and second held at the February 26 and March 19 board meetings.
The board must file a tentative budget to the state’s Department of Education by March 29. A public hearing will be held on April 30 and the deadline to adopt the budget is May 14.
All the presentations will be available on the school district website, gtps.k12.nj.us, for the public to review.