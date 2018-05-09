Wow, does carbon ever get a “black eye” a lot! But if it weren’t for carbon we wouldn’t be having this conversation, because we, well, just wouldn’t be here at all. Carbon is indeed the building-block material of life on Earth.
Where things have gone haywire is in the distribution of carbon, by natural phenomena, human tinkering and the burning of fossil fuels. These occurrences have messed with the carbon cycle, causing too much carbon dioxide, or CO2, to be concentrated in the air, when the natural order of things would keep much of that CO2 sequestered safely in growing plant life by photosynthesis.
In photosynthesis, leaves, in the presence of sunlight, create nutrition for the plant from CO2. This happens when water in the plant reacts with the CO2, not only creating plant building material, but also releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.
We certainly don’t have trouble producing plenty of CO2, and there is nothing specifically wrong with that gas. Some folks will gladly demonstrate to you by exhaling loudly, to somehow let you know that you can indeed survive an encounter with CO2, in a misguided equivalency example.
But the carbon cycle, including the production of oxygen, cannot sustain itself when massive deforestation occurs, volcanoes erupt repeatedly or when we continue to burn ancient carbonaceous material at the current pace. The oversaturation of CO2 in the atmosphere, beyond recognizable balance studied over time, is contributing to all sorts of weather changes, droughts, flooding, glacial ice melting, sea level rise, plant growth zone changes and animal habitat changes. This unnatural mix of gases in the atmosphere causes the atmosphere to trap heat in the air, land and water bodies. Excess CO2 also causes chemical changes such as ocean acidification and coral die-off, with the great threat of sea creatures having a more difficult time forming shells and other calciferous structures. Changes in water PH will ultimately be disastrous to the health of sea plants and microorganisms as well.
Locally, we have suffered heavy losses of trees from violent wind events, diseases, salt intrusion, development and unnecessary lot clearing, often just to have more grassy areas. It is essential that we rebuild our tree inventory with a mixture of native trees and shrubs.
So, yes, carbon is getting a “black eye” over the role of carbon dioxide. Carbon is our benefactor, it does what it does naturally, but also does what we force it to do, creating unnatural conditions. We must learn from it, what it will take to keep the building block material of all life operating on a more sustainable basis.
And yes, there is a thing called our carbon footprint. We all have one, and it’s worth studying to see how much we are part of the problem rather than part of the solution.