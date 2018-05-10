Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This Revolutionary War-era British anchor was recovered some years ago from the Mullica River at the site of the Battle of Chestnut Neck. It comes from one of the three shipwrecks from the battle that are still discernible. It is called the Bead because there are glass trading beads scattered around the wreck. The anchor is undergoing conservation at the Stockton Marine Field Station. Stockton is working in cooperation with the State Office of Historic Preservation to conserve this historic artifact. The process will take some time and when complete, the State will make the final determination where the artifact will be displayed.
