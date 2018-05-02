Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
It looks like the whole company turned out to pose with this concrete bottle, circa 1940. These iconic bottles were not solid concrete, but a cement-like substance spread over a wire form, supported by a wooden frame. According to his nephew, these advertising giants were made by Galloway Township's own Louis Portaluppi. You may remember Portaluppi made concrete statues that he sold on the White Horse Pike, from the building that now houses Orchard's Hydraulics.
