The Robins Nest was a hotel and restaurant that served people of color in a time when such establishments were rare. It was located at the White Horse Pike and Cologne Avenue, on the northwest corner opposite what is today Bulldog's. The property has been vacant since a fire in 1957 destroyed the Robin's Nest. This photo shows its demolition.
