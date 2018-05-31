Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Atlantic County's entire eighth-grade graduating class is listed in this program from 1920. There were only 83 students total from all nine municipalities.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum seeks old pictures, documents or items from Galloway’s past. The Historical Society will scan and copy them. Other items can be loaned or donated to the museum.
The museum is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday. It is in front of the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
See gallowayhistory.org and Historic Galloway on Facebook to learn more or call 609-287-2440.