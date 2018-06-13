Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Ann Laughlin, on the right, proudly displays the sign to a new business that she and husband James just opened on Shore Road. The hotel's name comes from the size of the property the Laughlins purchased in 1944. Fifty cents for a room and bath was very reasonable for tourists who were just starting to catch on to the national passion for auto travel.
