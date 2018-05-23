Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Frank Roesch is posing here next to his father Phillip's Model T pickup truck on the family farm on Vienna Avenue. Frank was born and raised on this farm, and farmed all his life. The truck appears to be rather new in this photo, dated 1928.
