Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Saturday, May 28, 1927, was Dedication Day for the Germania Volunteer Fire Company, Galloway's second fire company. The patriotic decorations would have also served to commemorate the upcoming Memorial Day. More than a few of the band members were also firemen. This two-story structure was enlarged in 1931, and still serves the area to this day.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum seeks old pictures, documents or items from Galloway’s past. The Historical Society will scan and copy them. Other items can be loaned or donated to the museum.
The museum is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday. It is in front of the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
See gallowayhistory.org and Historic Galloway on Facebook to learn more or call 609-287-2440.