The Turner/Filling homestead was located on a now-vacated section of Atlantic Avenue in Pomona near English Creek Avenue. In the background is the Union Church in its original location. Whitewashing the trunks of fruit trees is a way to prevent the bark from splitting in winter. The property featured two Victorian-era "follies" or gazebos. The tracks in the foreground belonged to the West Jersey and Seashore Railroad "Swamp Siding" extension to Brigantine.
