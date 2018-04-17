Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Here are four members of the Sooy family taking a well-earned break on their farm on Leeds Point Road. This photo was taken around 1920, which would make Ralph 8 years old, Idella, 13, mother Lena, 50, and Emma about 30. Emma seemed to have remained single, working various trades and living on the family homestead.
