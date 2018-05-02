Ancient mariners’ lives depended on it, people were weaving everyday products 8,000 years ago from it, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson dedicated portions of their farms for it and urged their countrymen to do the same; and the Ford Motor Company built a prototype car body out of it!
Why are we not using a material that can be mass produced, refined and manufactured into thousands of products right here in our area as well as around the state and country? This is hemp and its got a track record miles long in the history of our world.
This is a separate discussion from the plant relative marijuana, a source of so much misunderstanding on the subject of hemp. The industrial hemp plant is useless to anyone who is seeking to “get high.”
This is the first plant to be cultivated domestically. It grew naturally during colonial times and was already used extensively by Native Americans. Marijuana has been cultivated, imported and hybridized to contain a high level of the chemical compound THC, which is the “buzz” factor that sets it apart from the hemp plant.
Every part of the hemp plant is potentially useful. The fibrous part of the stalk can be used for clothing, rope, netting, carpeting, molded products and fabrics of all kinds. The core of the stalk can be used can be used for packaging, paper, fiberboard, insulation, a concrete alternative, mulch, animal bedding, erosion control, absorbent medium, as well as a solid fuel. The nut of the plant is great for breads, cereals, ice cream, milk, granola, protein powders and seedcake foods for animals.
The oil produced from the hemp seed is used for cooking, salad oils and margarine, soaps, shampoos, body creams, cosmetics, paints, solvents, lubricants and liquid fuel. Chemicals that are petroleum-based have largely taken over from hemp, when it was unfortunately banned. As we continue to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and chemicals, it is time to bring back a natural, renewable source of all of these products.
The hemp plant needs little to no fertilizers or pesticides and can be a welcome addition to a farmer’s field as another cash crop if it were again legalized and incorporated into the manufacturing feedstock. It is very fast growing compared with other plants grown for similar uses, tolerates many soils and climate conditions and is a tough ally in the fight to prevent soil erosion and nutrient depletion.
Several states have legalized hemp farming while New Jersey thinks about it. Let’s let our farmers have the opportunity to compete in this market.
Show your support, look online and get yourself a couple of reusable hemp canvas shopping bags today.