There are some big changes on the horizon for trash and recycling and in the way things are packaged, handled and discarded. This can be stressful or this can be an exciting opportunity to solve some nagging problems. It doesn’t have to be a struggle.
Single-use petroleum-based plastic items have to go away, safely, from our everyday lives. The main item set, for starters, is the thin-film shopping bags. The USA alone produces 100 billion of these every year; about 1 percent are recycled. They are produced with about 12 million barrels of oil. The other 99 percent are waving in trees, tumbling down the street, entombed in landfills, and choking and entangling birds and all manner of water creatures. They never go away, just break down ever so slowly into ingestible micro pieces. Since we are way up on the food chain, guess what, we get to have the plastic fed back to us. Plasticizer chemicals permeate our single-use water bottles and most every other plastic food package, particularly when exposed to heat.
It’s not that hard, in the grand scheme of things, to pick up and take your reusable bags, boxes or buckets to the store. You can receive free or low cost reusable bags almost anywhere now. Meats, fish, frozen items etc. can be put into sterile, nonpetroleum-based wraps, papers or foils. The corn starch-based bags and containers hold some promise, but only if they are mixed into garbage when discarded and broken down in a large scale digester operation that produces compost and methane energy. So far these products will still be a hazard and not break down properly if not handled correctly. The utility scale anaerobic digester should be a part of all combined waste processing plants of the future.
Besides progress for the environment by eliminating single-use plastic items, it will be much easier to sort recyclable materials. The filmy bags consistently and expensively foul the mechanical sorting machinery at the recycling center by getting wound up in the gears, belts etc., requiring painstaking and dangerous physical removal.
Speaking of recycling, we must clean up our act to deliver the proper materials, cleanly into the recycling centers. The bottom is falling out of the recycling market because contaminated materials are not very acceptable any longer around the world. We need to summon the will to use this “ore” of spent materials in much more local manufacturing and to regain foreign markets where possible.
Landfilling is not a sustainable technique over the centuries; indeed we should keep the idea of landfill mining along with methane extraction in our thoughts of the future. Burning of resources only exacerbates the greenhouse gas problem. If the plasma gasification process proves to be a viable way to reduce waste volume while creating self-sustaining energy, that could help ease us into a landfill-free future. For now, though, we need to remember the mantra of “reduce-reuse-recycle,” and I would add “precycle” so that we know the content of the product and where it will end up at the end of its life.
More on all of that soon; but for now, let’s get busy reducing our "waste lines.” And don’t forget to bring your bags to the store!
