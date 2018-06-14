Virginia creeper (a five-leaf plant) should not be recommended as an alternative to English ivy as was recommended in your article in the 6/7/18 Current (“Declare independence from invasive English ivy in yard”). Virginia creeper has many of the adverse effects of ivy, and causes a skin rash similar to poison ivy. When removing Virginia creeper in my yard, I developed this rash and treated it with topical and oral steroids. About 30 precent of people can have this rash; you will not want to risk this for yourself and others, especially children.
Abe Alfaro, Ph.D., D.O.