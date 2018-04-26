April is Grange Month, and during a covered luncheon April 7, the local Grange honored two of its members for outstanding community service and dedication.
Spanning 36 states as a national organization, the Grange provides the opportunity to influence and guide legislative activities not only on a national scale, but also on a regional, state and community scale.
Atlantic County Pomona Grange No. 15 honored Helene Young, age 103, recognizing her community service through the past several decades.
For several years, after her daily bicycle ride, Helene would collect the trash along the streets in Cologne. She also, along with her husband, recorded the travels and history of Peace Pilgrim. The journal, several inches in thickness, was recently donated by Helene to the Egg Harbor City Historical Society Museum.
Cologne Grange No. 191 honored Christina Cavileer for her hard work and dedication to the Grange. In addition to her secretarial duties, she organized several events that directly affected the community. She chaired a food drive that brought in several hundred pounds of food for the food bank. She has also chaired several fundraisers to make improvements to the Grange Hall and tackled some of those improvements herself.
For more information on becoming a Grange member, contact Christina Cavileer at CologneGrange191@gmail.com.