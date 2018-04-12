GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash items at the township’s recycling center monthly, a service that is returning to the township after being cut back several years ago, just in time for spring cleaning.
Starting April 28 and continuing on the last Saturday of each month, residents with valid identification can drop off their bulk trash, like furniture and mattresses, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galloway Road Convenience Center off Sylvan Road.
“During our budget crisis of several years ago, we had to cut out a lot of town services and one of those was bulk trash drop-off,” Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said.
It went from weekly to monthly to quarterly, he explained, before being cut out completely. Most recently, it was a quarterly service.
“It will not cost much more money to start experimenting with expanding the bulk collection, the bulk drop-off days,” Township Manager Chris Johansen said, citing an analysis by Public Works and adding that it won’t cost the township any additional overtime costs for employees.
“We have a big problem with illegal dumping in our area,” Coppola said. “I don’t think it’s daily trash. It’s mattresses and sofas, and whatnot, so if we have this, I think this’ll be an effort to keep our community a little cleaner.”
For more information, call Public Works at 652-3700 extension 244.