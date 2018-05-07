GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For some students, it takes more than exposure to one course during a regular school day to develop a love for STEM courses, science, technology, engineering and math.
A student and two teachers are working to show that these serious subjects can be fun for elementary and middle school students.
Earlier this month, Absegami played host to the first Superhero STEM Night, which was the brainchild of Ron Schmid, the Absegami science adviser; Cheryl Hullihen, the Absegami student council adviser; and Sofia Graziano, a junior and the founder of the Absegami STEM Outreach Program.
The free event May 1 was open to all Galloway Township students and parents. STEM-related activities reached across all or most of the activities and clubs that Absegami has to offer.
This was the first time that an after-school STEM event was held at the high school that the elementary and middle school students could attend.
It was a culmination of all the STEM nights Graziano and Schmid coordinated with several of Galloway Township's schools this academic year.
Graziano's experiment involved putting dry ice into a test tube and adding water and dish soap. The bubbles the mixture produces can be touched, but normally, dry ice is too cold to touch.
"I have done this experiment (previously). I like chemistry, but I am mainly interested in physics. I want to major in astrophysics," said Graziano, who added she wanted chemistry included among the physics, biology, math and computer science.
Since September, after the regular school day ends, Graziano has been visiting Galloway elementary schools and working on STEM projects with interested students. She also has been making monthly visits to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to spark interest in the STEM subjects with the young people there.
"The best way for kids to learn is when it is hands on," Graziano said.
Graziano has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science summer internship to be held at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Space Research.
Students will work with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research on data received from NASA's Earth observing satellites as well as design Mars habitats, lunar exploration and analysis of images from the International Space Station.
This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA's Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math through Earth and space education.
More than 500 applications were received for the 46 internships positions. During the two weeks the students will work at University of Texas Center for Space Research. They will conduct hands-on activities and field investigations and attend presentations by NASA scientists and engineers.