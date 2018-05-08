EGG HARBOR CITY — Scores of volunteers from local churches, schools, civic groups, sports organizations and Scout troops gathered Saturday at the fire hall to pick up trash bags, recycling bags, gloves, litter grabbers and free Atlantic County Utilities Authority T-shirts before removing trash and recyclables from city streets as part of the 11th annual City-Wide Clean Up.
By the time they had finished at 11 a.m., they had collected a total of 3.96 tons of trash, including one ton of recyclables.
Participating groups received a certificate for completing six hours of community service and were entered into a drawing to win one of 11 cash awards of $250. Those awards were presented at a barbecue sponsored by the ACUA at Egg Harbor City Lake following the cleanup.