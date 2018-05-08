EGG HARBOR CITY — The city Board of Education unanimously voted to pass the proposed 2018-19 budget at its May 2 meeting. The spending plan increases the property-tax rate by almost 18 cents.

Under the plan there is no increase in the total tax levy. However, due to a $25 million decrease in the city’s ratables, the district’s tax rate will rise from $1.4580 per $100 dollars of assessed property value to $1.6373.

Because of the revaluation that took place last year, the effect of the increase will be based on an individual homeowner’s new assessment.

As an example, Business Administrator Joseph Smurlo used a home assessed at $100,000 before the revaluation and $89,000 after. In that case, the property owner would see no increase in the local school tax rate and would pay the same school tax bill of $1,460 charged last year.

The total budget figure for the year is $11,010,661, of which $3,239,626 will be raised by taxes. State and federal funds make up the difference.

Smurlo said the district is receiving a $200,000 net increase in state aid this year and that no cuts in programs and staffing are planned. He added that the budget includes funding for new boilers at the Charles L. Spragg School and school resource officers for the district schools as well as increases in costs for staff salaries, out-of-district tuition costs and charter school tuition.