EGG HARBOR CITY — Contini Food Service has managed food services for the city's schools for 23 years.

But following a lengthy closed session in which the company’s food service director, Florence Contini, met with the school board April 11, the board voted unanimously to solicit proposals for a new food service management company.

School officials did not give a reason for the decision.

The proposed change is being made before the fifth year of a five-year contract between the company and the board. Under state law, after each year of the contract, the company is obligated to submit an addendum to the state. Contini said she was recently told it would not be necessary to do so as the board would exercise its right to opt out of the contract and seek new proposals.

“I was hurt and blindsided,” Contini said. “It was handled very poorly on their part. It’s a real shame.”

Board Solicitor Ronald Sahli told Contini she can submit a bid if she so chooses. Following the meeting, Contini said she does not intend to do so.

“You are getting rid of a great food service company,” said City Councilwoman Carol Kienzle, who attended the meeting. “You are affecting the lives of eight people.”

Kienzle also criticized the board for not responding to questions from the audience.

“At council, we answer people who ask questions,” she said.

Councilman Angelo Lello also attended the meeting and questioned the board on its proposed 18-cent tax increase under the 2018-19 budget.

“People are moving away because they can’t afford to live here,” he said. “Pretty soon there will be no kids to come to this school. You need to look at this again.”

Earlier in the meeting, representatives from Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law presented awards to two students for holiday cards they designed.

“These cards are sent to thousands of their clients nationwide,” teacher Karen Porreca said.

Eighth-grade student Marissa Niceler and seventh-grader Joshua Castillo were each awarded a plaque and a check for $50 for their submissions.

The board and administration also recognized and presented gifts to the district’s teachers of the year, Bianca Marinucci of Spragg Elementary School and Kelsey Wertz of the Egg Harbor City Community School.