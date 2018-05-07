EGG HARBOR CITY — The city once again came together to honor Gavin Pabst and his mother, Michelle, on Saturday during the fourth annual Gavin’s Day event.
Gavin, 7, and Michelle Pabst, 38, were stabbed to death by Michelle Pabst’s boyfriend, Joseph Palmer III, in November 2014. Gavin was a T-ball player, and his mother helped coach his team. Palmer was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
As players from four teams lined the base paths, Gavin’s father, John, threw out the first pitch to his grandson Tanner, who took his place behind home plate.
Mason Wright, the Egg Harbor City Crusaders president who also serves as a city councilman, asked the crowd for a moment of silence for Gavin and Michelle Pabst and then asked for another one for 9-year-old Christopher Sacco, of Hammonton, who was recently hit and killed by a car.
Numerous other events took place on Gavin’s Day, including carnival games and a bounce house.