EGG HARBOR CITY — In an effort to lower the impact of the municipal budget tax increase, City Council on April 12 voted to introduce an ordinance that would impose a quarterly surcharge on sewer service customers.
The fee, effective the third and fourth quarters of this year, will be $32.50 for those with ¾- and 1-inch lines and $65 for those with 1.5- to 4-inch lines. The surcharge is planned to be permanent.
During recent discussions, $50,000 had been allocated in this year’s budget to offset a deficit in the city’s utility collections. The surcharges are expected to raise about $80,000, meaning the $50,000 expense will not be needed in the city’s 2018 budget.
The move lowers the city’s increase in the local tax levy from 5.6 percent to 2.8 percent.
The public hearing on the budget will take place Thursday, April 26. However, recent changes since the budget was introduced will require an amendment to be published. The amendment will be introduced after the public hearing on the 26th, delaying the adoption of the budget until the May 10 meeting, after a public hearing on the amendment.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and police Lt. Dylan Hutton introduced three additions to the city’s police force. The new officers are Joseph Giordano, Brian Madison and Nicholas Mangold. All three are residents of the city.
Jiampetti also presented awards for outstanding police activity. Officer Richard Brown, of Egg Harbor City, was recognized for writing 314 summonses and making 54 arrests. Officer Brian McKenna, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was honored for his investigations.