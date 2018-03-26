EGG HARBOR CITY — Barely reaching a quorum, only five of the nine City Council members attended the March 22 meeting, but those in attendance unanimously introduced a proposed $6 million 2018 budget that would result in a 13-cent tax-rate increase for property owners.
Major items affecting this year’s budget include projected revenue declines of $17,000 in municipal court fines, $15,000 in construction code fees and $110,000 in wetlands deed restriction fees from a development rights transfer that had been available the past three budget years but has now run out.
Allocation increases include $40,000 in the reserve for uncollected taxes, $44,000 in payments into the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System and $50,000 to cover a deficit in the water and sewer utility.
A public hearing and adoption of the budget is tentatively scheduled for April 12.
Council also unanimously agreed to authorize City Engineer Ryan McGowan to prepare plans and specs for the sale of the Egg Harbor City Water and Sewer Utility.
“We will make a decision on a potential sale based on the long-term interest of our residents,” Council President Ed Dennis said. “There are existing cost factors that are out of our control. A successful proposal would be one that would provide the revenue to cover the existing debt. No decision would be made without first holding a public hearing to elicit comments from our residents.”
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti also recognized Chris Barnard with the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Citizenship and Volunteerism. Emmanuel Church, represented by the Rev. James Peterson, was presented with the Outstanding Church Award.