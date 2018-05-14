EGG HARBOR CITY — City Council passed a budget with a 30-cent tax increase during its meeting May 10.

The $7.4 million spending plan, which carries a 2.82 percent increase in the tax levy, passed 5-1, with Councilman Angelo Lello casting the lone negative vote. Three council members were absent from the meeting.

The budget raises the tax rate from $1.96 per $100 of assessed valuation to $2.26. The increase is attributable mostly to a recent property revaluation that created a $25 million decrease in the city’s ratables.

The effect on taxpayers will vary based on their new property valuation. For example, in 2017, the average property was assessed at $137,500 and the tax on that property was $2,695. The same property this year is assessed at $118,000 and would receive a local-purpose tax bill of $2,670, a decrease of $25.

The local school board earlier this month voted to increase its tax rate almost 18 cents. Taxes for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, which includes Cedar Creek High School in the city, also will increase.

During the public hearing, resident Virgil Bankes expressed concerns about the budget.

“Why is the Police Department getting cuts and not the others?” he asked.

“All of the other departments have been cut so much in previous years that we have been unable to purchase much-needed equipment,” Council President Ed Dennis said. He added the decrease in the Police Department budget is attributable to the hiring of new officers to replace those who left and had higher salaries.

“We just can’t afford more increases,” Bankes said. “People are moving out because of the taxes, the highest in the county.”

Dennis responded that the city continues to seek more growth because increased ratables are needed to stabilize the tax rate. He lamented the fact that the New Jersey Pinelands Commission is seeking to deed-restrict a large portion of land in the city as wetlands, making them unbuildable.

“We are also looking to sell our water plant,” Councilman Robert Ross said. “That would clear up a big hole in our books.“

Also at the meeting, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti announced that the city has been selected to receive funding from the state Department of Transportation’s fiscal year 2018 Safe Streets to Transit Program for the Atlantic Avenue Transit Path Extension Project in the amount of $250,000.

The funds will provide for improvements on that road from St. Louis to New Orleans avenues.