EGG HARBOR CITY — Members of the city's Economic Development Committee joined other residents at City Hall on April 18 to plan the city’s first Food Truck Festival.

The event has been tentatively scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 along Philadelphia Avenue. The group set a backup date of Aug. 25 if significant scheduling conflicts are determined to exist for the preferred date.

Other sites that were considered were the park and train station area and Egg Harbor City Lake. It has not been decided whether the road will be closed to traffic that day.

It was also determined that the fee for participating food trucks will be $75 for those signing up before June 15 and $100 after that date. Electrical service will be available for an extra $25 fee.

The number and variety of trucks may be limited to avoid multiple trucks selling the same type of food. The committee also requests that trucks consider offering a “small bites” portion for $5 so people can sample several trucks, although that will not be a requirement.

In addition to food trucks, there will be limited space for organizations and crafters to set up at $30 per table.

A beer garden will be set up in the lot next to Crossroads Bar and Grill.

The committee also plans to offer live music and wants to include area bands that want to play for a small fee or for free.

Sponsors are being sought for the event in amounts ranging from $100 to $1,000 as well as title sponsorship for $5,000. Those companies donating at least $500 will be included in advertising for the event. The name of the title sponsor will appear on the banner announcing the event on Philadelphia Avenue. Plans also include the sale of T-shirts with all sponsors listed.

Potential sponsors can bring or send checks payable to “EHCEDC” to City Hall.

The next Food Truck Festival meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 3 at City Hall, 500 London Ave. More information can be found at the Egg Harbor City Food Truck Festival page on Facebook.