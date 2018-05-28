EGG HARBOR CITY — The city and Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158 honored deceased veterans Monday with a parade on Philadelphia Avenue followed by a ceremony in Lincoln Park.
Joseph Korba, national vice commander of the Sons of the American Legion, was the principal speaker at the ceremony. Members of the Cedar Creek High School Chorus sang the national anthem as well as a rendition of “God Bless the USA.”
The Rev. Andrew Dixon of Macedonia Baptist Church emceed the ceremony.
— Charlie Pritchard