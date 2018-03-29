EGG HARBOR CITY — The city Board of Education on Wednesday voted to submit to the Atlantic County Office of Education its 2018-19 budget, which includes an approximately 18-cent increase in the local school tax rate. The proposed budget passed unanimously with no comments from board members.

That increase pairs with a proposed 13-cent tax-rate increase in the city's local-purpose budget, introduced March 22. A public hearing and final vote on that budget is scheduled for April 12.

Under local school district's plan, there is no increase in the total tax levy; however, due to a 34 percent decrease in ratable, the local district’s tax rate will rise from 1.4580 cents per $100 dollars of assessed property value to 1.6373. It would increase the annual tax on a home assessed at $100,000 by about $180.

The total budget figure for the year is $11,010,661, of which $3,239,626 will be raised by local tax levies. State and federal funds make up the difference. Business Administrator Joe Smurlo pointed out that the district is receiving a $265,000 increase in state aid this year and that no cuts in programs and staffing are planned. He added that it includes funding for new boilers at the Charles L. Spragg School and school resource officers for the district schools.