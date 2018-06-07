For many soldiers who have served, the fight doesn’t end on the battlefield. That’s the message that my brother-in-law, Howard Berry, has dedicated his life to spreading.
Howard Berry, father of Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry, started Flags for Forgotten Soldiers in March of this year to raise awareness of the number of soldiers who die by their own hands.
Howard’s son, Joshua, was present at the 2009 Fort Hood shooting. After suffering from agonizing PTSD for over four years, Joshua took his own life on Feb. 13, 2013. Four years later, Howard is still as determined as ever to spread his message. A message that we want to help spread. It is Joshua’s picture that is on the banner outside this facility.
Are you OK with 22 every day?
22. That’s the VA’s estimated number of soldiers/veterans who die by suicide every day. A new study indicates that the number may be as high as 35 a day because many veterans choose not to seek help through the VA. Learning these numbers has saddened us deeply
For some, the war never ends. Their minds won’t let them get past what they have experienced, and they cannot find peace.
Veterans suffering from PTSD are unable to make good decisions, and their actions are often hurtful to themselves and others. It is not what they would have wanted. They never imagined that this is what their lives would be like.
Suicide is not an act of selfishness, it is an act of desperation. Just when they thought they couldn’t go on, these men and women reached down deep inside to overcome the pain, the loneliness and all the friends that were taken way too soon. They prayed to make the right decisions and hoped everything would work out. But they did not have the skills they needed to succeed and ultimately survive back here at home.
When you love someone unconditionally, you might not like what they do but you never stop loving them. You never stop loving. You never stop caring.
A heartfelt message
We currently have two flag displays. One is here at Barrette Outdoor Living, and one is at the intersection of Bargaintown and Zion Roads. Every few days I visit the sites to make sure that flags have not blown over and to pick up any trash.
As I was making the rounds, I noticed a flag that had a blue piece of tape. I checked with Lynn and she told me that she had not repaired the flag. I was going to replace the flag, but it struck me that someone else had taken the time to fix a broken flag. It then hit me that nothing could be more appropriate than having a flag that was broken be repaired. This is what we are trying to do; make people aware of the challenges our veterans face. We are trying to help broken soldiers. Thanks so much to the stranger that helped me recognize that what we do really matters.
They fought for us, now we fight for them
Our purpose in creating the Flags for Forgotten Soldiers display:
• the hope that a veteran might make a different choice
• that families who lost a “silently fallen” veteran will know that their loved one is not forgotten
• that someone might be inspired to reach out to a veteran in need
We also pray that this powerful visual might guide our hearts to work together to provide the care that these veterans need and deserve.
Please visit the Flags for Forgotten Soldiers Facebook page. If possible, please donate to help spread this message.
Lynn and I would like to thank the Galloway Township council members and Mayor Don Purdy for their unanimous support in allowing us the opportunity to place a flag display here in Galloway Township. We would especially like to thank Councilman Tim Meadows, who was our voice and advocate for the flag request.
May God bless you all!