GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Galloway Green Market will open for the season 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Complex.
The early summer market will be held Thursday evenings through June 28, followed by a late summer market Aug. 16 to Sept. 13, also on Thursdays. Go Green Galloway and the township Office of Sustainability have worked together to bring this event to the community.
This second season for the Galloway Green Market will feature more food vendors as well as a few select local crafters. Returning this year will be B&B Farms, Black Sheep Dog Treats, Busy Bees Honey, Angel in the Pines, Luscious & Sweet Gourmet Bakery, Kizbees Kitchen, Olde World Cannoli, Stockton Organic Farm and Sprout & Thicket Flower Farm. New to the Market this year, we welcome Maxwell Shellfish, J&T Farms, Seatox Lemonade, and Loving Locavore Cuisine. And for those who come hungry, local food truck “Fed by Ed” will be cooking up dinners featuring ingredients from the market.
Go Green Galloway is making this year’s market a plastic bag-free zone. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags and the first 50 shoppers will receive reusable mesh produce bags.
For more information, contact Mary Crawford at 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway12@gmail.com.
More information can be found at facebook.com/GallowayGreenMarket and GoGreenGalloway.org.