SustainableEHC will hold a rain barrel workshop 11 a.m. May 19 at the city’s water treatment plant on Philadelphia Avenue.

Participants will also tour the plant, learn where their drinking water comes from, how it is treated and how to save money on utilities.

Laura Cromie of AmeriCorps Vista will provide 12 recycled barrels and will be the instructor. Rain barrels allow people to capture and store rain water, then use it for irrigation. They help prevent water loss to runoff and lessen the need to irrigate with city water.

Egg Harbor City residents will be priority listed to receive a free rain barrel, but everyone is invited to learn how to make one using a clean plastic barrel and fixtures that can be purchased at a local hardware store.

Registration is required at sustainableehc.org/events.html or call 609-965-5681.

— Michelle Brunetti Post